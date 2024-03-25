Subscribe
News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram

It would've helped if she said how many sets and reps each exercise consisted of but it is what it is...

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2024

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Even at the big age of 54-years-old, Jennifer Lopez still gives many of these young women a run for their money when it comes to physical fitness. And recently the Bronx natove demonstrated how she does it.

On Sunday, March 24, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer took to Instagram to show her followers the workout regiment she uses to keep herself in amazing shape. It seems simple enough even for beginners to follow. Utilizing some light dumbbells in her routine, J.Lo shows us how she uses lunges, shoulder presses and squats to keep herself in tip-top shape while in the comfort of her own backyard.

 

She must be getting ready to promote her next film, ATLAS. In the trailer you can see her flaunting her toned physique, too. While the workout video was cool, we need to know what her diet consists of, too. We doubt she’s keeping herself in that kind of shape while still munching on the OG Puerto Rican diet of arroz con pollo on the regular. Just sayin’.

Regardless though, y’all know Ben Affleck must be a happy man.

What do y’all think of J.Lo’s workout? Would y’all go harder or is this just right? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED TAGS

Jennifer Lopez

More from Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
News  |  Written By Tron Snow

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close