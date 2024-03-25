Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even at the big age of 54-years-old, Jennifer Lopez still gives many of these young women a run for their money when it comes to physical fitness. And recently the Bronx natove demonstrated how she does it.

On Sunday, March 24, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer took to Instagram to show her followers the workout regiment she uses to keep herself in amazing shape. It seems simple enough even for beginners to follow. Utilizing some light dumbbells in her routine, J.Lo shows us how she uses lunges, shoulder presses and squats to keep herself in tip-top shape while in the comfort of her own backyard.

She must be getting ready to promote her next film, ATLAS. In the trailer you can see her flaunting her toned physique, too. While the workout video was cool, we need to know what her diet consists of, too. We doubt she’s keeping herself in that kind of shape while still munching on the OG Puerto Rican diet of arroz con pollo on the regular. Just sayin’.

Regardless though, y’all know Ben Affleck must be a happy man.

What do y’all think of J.Lo’s workout? Would y’all go harder or is this just right? Let us know in the comments section below.