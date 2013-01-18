Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose’s Baby Is Due In 5 Weeks [VIDEO]

Although a couple of days ago it seemed like Amber Rose slipped up and revealed that she and Wiz Khalifa were already married, that is not so. The couple clarified that it was a case of pet names for each other getting misconstrued that caused any confusion.

TMZ reports that yesterday (January 18) in the L.A., the ridiculously pregnant Rose and Taylor Gang rapper were leaving the Bel Bambini baby store and walking across the street when they were spotted by a TMZ cameraman.

“We didn’t officially get married yet but we will be married,” explained Wiz, adding, while looking at Amber, “We’ve always called each other husband and wife, though, right? Since day one.”

Before helping Rose get into his Porsche, the same one he was caught riding in without a seat belt a little while back, the “Black and Yellow” rapper revealed that they still intend to get married before their new child’s arrival. Rose also revealed that their baby is due in five weeks.

Dudes with no intentions of marrying their significant others are no doubt fearful of Wiz and Rose’s “nicknames” for each other becoming a trend. Just saying.

Judging from the looks of Rose’s belly, she could be in labor right this minute, so the couple may want to hold that wedding ceremony sooner than later. Watch the full interview below.

Photo: TMZ