Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

It’s only been a few days since Disney+ premiered the highly anticipated animated series, X-Men ’97, and already the numbers are showing it’s a massive hit amongst ’80s babies.

According to Deadline, the two premier episodes of X-Men ’97 set a record for Disney+ as it became the most viewed animated series on the platform since Marvel’s What If…? debuted in 2021. In the first five days of X-Men’s March 20 premier, the show garnered more than 4 million views worldwide as fans tuned in to see their favorite mutants back in action after decades of being off the air. Not a bad look for a show that mainly targeted people in their 30s and 40s who grew up watching the series when it was a hot commodity on Fox’s Saturday morning cartoon lineup.

Per Deadline:

Disney defines a view as hours viewed divided by runtime. Each episode of X-Men ’97 is about 30 minutes long.

Also, views across all 5 seasons of the original 1992 X-Men animated series increased by 522% since the X-Men ’97 trailer launched on February 15.

X-Men ’97 is a revival of the classic ’90s animated series. Written by Beau DeMayo, X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Now that the show is a certified hit, it will be interesting to see how Marvel and Disney move forward as they fired the show’s creator, Beau DeMayo, just a few weeks ago for reasons unknown. Will they bring in a new team to steer that ship, or will they move on to new X-Men projects altogether?

Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.