CyHi The Prynce ft. 2 Chainz, B.o.B. & Travis Porter – “A-Town (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Just in time for the Atlanta Falcons’ big game this weekend, CyHi The Prynce is back for another A-Town anthem.

Instead of just going for self, the G.O.O.D. Music spitter recruits 2 Chainz, B.o.B., and Travis Porter to make it a real Atlanta affair on the remix of his single “A-Town.” With the familiar tribal call of the Atlanta Braves in the back ground, CyHi gets busy with some of the finest out of his city.

Although 2 Chainz appears on this song and its from Atlanta, Tity Boi is a noted San Francisco 49ers fan, a team that stands in the Atlanta Falcons way this Sunday if they want to go on to play in the Super Bowl this year in New Orleans.

Despite this awkwardness, this is still a hard hitting track. This will appear on his upcoming mixtape Ivy League: Kick Back dropping January 29th. Get a listen to the new joint and download it after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: CyHi The Prynce ft. 2 Chainz, B.o.B. & Travis Porter – “A-Town (Remix)”

Photo: Instagram