Meech & Tee Ramp Up Atlanta Alliance With Stacks On ‘BMF’ Ep. 305 [HHW Exclusive Clip]

BMF is currently in its third season and the journey of Meech and Terry is far from over as they continue to establish roots for their operation in the south. In an exclusive clip that you can only see here on Hip-Hop Wired, we see Meech and Terry connecting with Stacks in an attempt to firm up their alliances and take things over.

Ep. 305 of BMF airs this coming Friday (March 29) and features the actual son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Lil Meech, in the starring role alongside Da’Vinchi, who lays Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory.

In the clip for the episode, titled “The Battle of Techwood,” Stacks, played by 2 Chainz, is seen speaking with the BMF team as they plot to address an issue with local player Remi ((Jason C. Louder) who is ready to retaliate after Meech and the crew jumped him.

Here is the full breakdown of Ep. 305:

In Episode 305, “The Battle of Techwood,” Meech and Terry rediscover the Black Mecca of Atlanta when Terry returns with Meech who connects him with new allies to build their business and increase cash flow for the BMF team. Both brothers learn the process of breaking into the scene in Atlanta will not be as easy when they are met with the old guard who wants to retain.

Check out the exclusive clip of Ep. 305 of BMF below and be sure to tune in this Friday, March 29 on Starz to see the episode in full.

Photo: Starz