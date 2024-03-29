Cappadonna “Nine,” Willow “Symptom of Life” & More | Daily Visuals 3.28.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sorry Wu-Tang fans, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting another album from the Shaolin group anytime in the foreseeable future. But luckily some of the Clansmen continue to wave the flag with the big “W” on their own and today one of their OG’s is doing just that.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Nine,” Cappadonna comes out of hiding to show that he’s still got bars as he takes us back to the rugged lands of Shaolin and gives us that gritty work that keeps heads boppin’ and necks snappin.’ We still want a new Wu album though.

Willow Smith meanwhile continues to keep her music career alive and well and in her clip to “Symptom of Life,” Will Smith’s baby girl becomes one with nature and lays down on the grass to ground her whole being while singing about her experiences on this earth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roc Marciano, SiR, and more.

CAPPADONNA – “NINE”

WILLOW – “SYMPTOM OF LIFE”

ROC MARCIANO – “GOLD CROSSBOW”

SIR – “ONLY HUMAN”

DOE BOY – “SHOULDA COULDA WOULDA”

ANYCIA – “NENE’S PRAYER”

VEL NINE – “GANGSTA B*TCH”

JUSTINE VALENTINE & NEEK BUCKS – “DO OR DIE”