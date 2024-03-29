Subscribe
News

Cappadonna “Nine,” Willow “Symptom of Life” & More | Daily Visuals 3.28.24

Cappadonna returns to rep the Wu and Willow Smith takes a break from life. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Wu-Tang Clan - Las Vegas, NV

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Sorry Wu-Tang fans, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting another album from the Shaolin group anytime in the foreseeable future. But luckily some of the Clansmen continue to wave the flag with the big “W” on their own and today one of their OG’s is doing just that.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Nine,” Cappadonna comes out of hiding to show that he’s still got bars as he takes us back to the rugged lands of Shaolin and gives us that gritty work that keeps heads boppin’ and necks snappin.’ We still want a new Wu album though.

Willow Smith meanwhile continues to keep her music career alive and well and in her clip to “Symptom of Life,” Will Smith’s baby girl becomes one with nature and lays down on the grass to ground her whole being while singing about her experiences on this earth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roc Marciano, SiR, and more.

CAPPADONNA – “NINE”

WILLOW – “SYMPTOM OF LIFE”

ROC MARCIANO – “GOLD CROSSBOW”

SIR – “ONLY HUMAN”

DOE BOY – “SHOULDA COULDA WOULDA”

ANYCIA – “NENE’S PRAYER”

VEL NINE – “GANGSTA B*TCH”

JUSTINE VALENTINE & NEEK BUCKS – “DO OR DIE”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
News

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

The Penguin
News

Colin Farrell Shines In New Teaser Trailer For ‘The Penguin’

Alien: Romulus
News

The Xenomorph Returns In New ‘Alien: Romulus’ Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close