Common Says G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Winter Album Was Just A Rumor

The winter just got colder for G.O.O.D. Music fans. In a recent interview, Chicago rapper and actor Common reveals that the collective’s allege Cruel Winter project will not be released.

Shortly after Cruel Summer’s release, Pusha T and Big Sean hinted at a Cruel Winter follow up that would use material that didn’t make the just release album. The former went further and said that it was “a Q-Tip/Kanye West thing.” However, Common tells Vulture that solo records are the team’s priority at the moment.

“Oh, yeah, nah, nah. I don’t think that’s happening,” said Common when asked about the project. “It was more of a rumor — cats been creating, but everybody’s been doing their solo album. So that’s what that is.”

The “I Used to Love H.E.R.” rapper also revealed that he’s looking to use multiple producers for his new album, and is considering the likes of Travi$ Scott, No I.D., 88-Keys and Hit-Boy. “This has been the first time I’m open to working and not having just one, two producers and that’s it,” he added.

While promoting his latest film, Luv, Common revealed that he plans to drop a mixtape, his first, before the release of his proper album in the fall.

Considering that Cruel Summer was released with only a week left in its namesake season, don’t count out a Cruel Winter project (maybe a mixtape?) just yet.

Photo: Prince Williams