50 Cent Guest Stars On Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken [VIDEO]

50 Cent guest starred this past weekend on Adult Swim’s popular animated short series, Robot Chicken.

In this Seth Green-produced show, 50 Cent comes to a rap battle between a local and Playstation video game character, Parappa The Rapper. After spitting some of his lyrical wizardry in a battle rap, Parappa wins the battle and is immediately signed to G-Unit.

Soon there after, the two make a music video and song for “Punck, Kick,” and is gifted with a billion dollar advance deal. Even in animated form, 50 is still swindling rappers for money. The most surprising of this video is that the song that they made together was actually not all that terrible.

Okay, maybe that’s a stretch, but you should try making a rap song with a video game character. Thought so. The conclusion of the video shows him getting shot again and stating “this is my tenth time getting shot, bullets are like food to me.”

Hilarious.

After the jump, you can check out 50 Cent’s quick cameo on this past weekend’s Adult Swim and stay on the lookout for his latest album, Street King Immortal, dropping this Spring.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: YouTube