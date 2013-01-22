Prince Rocks An Afro & Chris Brown Sports A Perm [PHOTOS]

R&B is in a weird place right now, and we ain’t talking about the music. Seems like Chris Brown is now rocking a perm (okay, it could be a comb through texturizer) while Prince is still rocking the soul brother number one afro he debuted a little while back.

Prince Rogers Nelson, who was usually spotted rocking a fresh perm, was first seen sporting an afro during a visit to ABC’s The View last year. The R&B and Pop music legend is on the cover of the latest issue of Billboard magazine. As usual, Prince was adamant about the reporter being on point and not recording the convo while meeting with him in Paisley Park to discuss the ownership of his music.

One thing you learn quickly about Prince: He doesn’t suffer fools or folks who don’t know what they’re talking about. For the next three hours, we ricochet back and forth on a variety of topics. Later, back at my hotel, I’ll be re-creating our conversation from memory. This is how Prince interviews have unfolded for many years. He remains adamant about not allowing reporters to record their conversations with him. (“Some in the past have taken my voice and sold it,” he says. “I can’t remember the incident that triggered it and it’s probably best that I don’t.”) And he still frowns at the idea of a reporter taking notes. (“That would be just like texting.”)

You can read the full Prince cover story right here.

As for Chris Brown, he took to Instagram to unveil a new haircut. We’ll let you be the judge, but the struggle is clearly real with that guy. Check out the pics in the gallery.

Photo: Billboard, Instagram

