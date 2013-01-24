Hit-Boy Tells L.A.’s Power 106 That Cruel Winter Won’t Be Released [LISTEN]

Common said it first, and now Hit-Boy has confirmed news that a Cruel Winter album is not likely to see the light of day. During an interview with L.A.’s Power 106 radio station, the newly signed Interscope artist set the record straight.

“From what I know it’s not real,” he explained. “Until I get that word from Kanye himself like ‘we doin’ this,’ then it’s not real. So it is what it is.”

Since the word hasn’t come down from Yeezy both confirmations are still up in the air, being that he’s the head man in charge and all. Also, Hip-Hop Wired interviewed Big Sean last month and he gave a totally different answer than that of both Common and Hit-Boy, simply saying “It’s coming.”

Perhaps the conflicting stories are building anticipation behind the release is a sales tactic, but if so the move may have backfired with Cruel Summer. The heavily hyped release dropped in September selling a respectable 205,000 copies in its first week. As of November, the release topped 380,000 units, not bad, but not necessarily what we’re used to when Kanye West is at the helm. West’s last solo release, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, has sold over 1 million copies, and debuted atop the Billboard album charts with 496,000 copies.

Photo: complex