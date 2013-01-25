Beyoncé To Perform Medley With Destiny’s Child At Super Bowl XLVII

Beyoncé Knowles is getting ready to rock New Orleans next Sunday at Super Bowl 47, but she is not coming alone.

She will be hitting the stage to reunite, albeit briefly, with Destiny’s Child. According to US Weekly, will perform her hit “Crazy in Love” during a solo set to kick off the show. Midway through the act, she’ll be joined by Rowland, 31, and Williams, 32, to sing a medley of their biggest hits starting with “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Survivor,” and ending with their new track “Nuclear.”

It must be nice to be Beyoncé, who has been going through some minor controversy after information was leaked that her performance of the National Anthem at the White House during the Presidential inauguration on January 21st, might have been lip synced. The timing couldn’t have been better, as she has the opportunity to silence a ton of unnecessary critics on one of the biggest performance stages on the entire world.

Beyoncé is also prepping her new album, that will be the follow up to her last solo project, 4. “I’ve been working with Pharrell and Timbaland and Justin Timberlake and [The] Dream. We all started in the ’90s, when R&B was the most important genre, and we all kind of want that back: the feeling that music gave us,” she told Gentleman’s Quarterly. Mostly R&B. I always have my Prince and rock/soul influences. There’s a bit of D’Angelo, some ’60s doo-wop. And Aretha and Diana Ross.”

Photo: AP