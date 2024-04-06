Subscribe
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Quavo and Destroy Lonely get stuck in an elevator with some nice company and Bryson Tiller goes through some changes. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Following the death of his nephew, Takeoff, Quavo took a brief hiatus from the rap game to mourn and get hit mental right as that traumatic event would set anyone back in their life, but as of late the ATLien has been getting back in the swing of things and continues to move forward with his rap career.

Linking up with Destroy Lonely for his latest visuals to “Potato Loaded,” Quavo and DL kick it with a gang of women while green beams light the elevator everyone seems to be “trapped” in as the women make it bounce over dollar bills scattered all over the floor. That’s that greenlight special.

Bryson Tiller meanwhile makes his comeback tour (which was interrupted by J. Cole’s surprise album drop) and for his clip to “The Multiverse Freestyle,” Tiller goes through different dimensions while dropping his bars in the comfort of his own living room.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Doe Boy, and more.

QUAVO & DESTROY LONELY – “POTATO LOADED”

BRYSON TILLER – “THE MULTIVERSE FREESTYLE”

SAUCE WALKA – “1 AM IN HOUSTON”

DOE BOY – “KEEP IT GANGSTA”

G PERICO – “TROLL PATROL”

TRACEI – “I SAID”

ZEHN – “LOVE HOW ME WHINE”

42 CHEEZ – “HOOP DREAMS”

RICO DANNA – “NEVER QUIT”

LIL GNAR – “GEMINI”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals Newsletter

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close