Big K.R.I.T. ft. Rapsody & Heather Victoria – “Gettin’ Mine” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T. rapping over production from 9th Wonder? Why yes.

That’s the case on “Gettin’ Mine,” which also features a guest rhyme appearance from Rapsody and vocals from Heather Victoria.

“Ever since I flew the coop, I been sh-ttin’ on ni–as stop/Fast word caddy doors, motherf-ck a Subaru/Play ball or go home, I’m swinging for the fences, soon as I could pay my rent, I ain’t been the same since,” spits K.R.I.T. over a stirring 9th Wonder track. The Def Jam rapper holds down the first pair of verses while 9th’s artists Rapsody represents lovely on the third and final verses. “Like northern stars that shine, success comes to me and you and those that think it in their mind, so shine,” she spits.

The cut appears to have dropped out of nowhere, but hopefully it means the Mississipi rapper’s next mixtape, titled simply K.R.I.T., will be dropping sooner that later. The “Boobie Miles” recently revealed that he would be featuring more production other than his own during an interview conducted while he was in the studio working with Mike Will Made It.

Last year, K.R.I.T. finally dropped his major label debut, Live From The Underground.

Listen to “Gettin’ Mine” below.

—

Photo: YouTube