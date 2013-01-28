Eminem To Headline Brand New Summer Concert Series In Glasgow, Scotland

Eminem has been tapped to headline a massive outdoor festival in Glasgow, Scotland called the Glasgow Summer Sessions.

Mr. Mathers will be taking the stage in the city’s Bellahouston Park on August 20. The park previously held an open-air Mass of Pope Benedict XVI with a congregation of over 71,000 people.

“We’re delighted to announce Eminem as the first major act for Glasgow Summer Sessions,” said the show’s organizer Geoff Ellis in a press release. “His performance at T In The Park and his previous stadium show at Hampden were spectacular, so this gig will be one of the events of the year. As it’s one of the most important music destinations in the world, we’re also excited about what else we have to announce for Summer Sessions – more news soon!”

Mathers had also previously announced plans to release a new studio album in 2013. Moreover, he’s been tapped to headline this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, which take place between 23 and 25 August along with a gig in Ireland’s Slane Castle on August 17.

Looks like there will be no shortage of people to know about the new Eminem LP. For more information on those shows, click here.

