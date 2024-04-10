Subscribe
The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Unfortunately, we do not expect to see Batman or any other connection to the wider DC Universe in this one...

Published on April 10, 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix’s iteration of the Joker in Todd Phillips’ 2019 film centered around the iconic Batman villain was arguably the greatest version of the Clown Prince of Crime moviegoers had seen to date (Heath Ledger is up there too). And though the film was originally said to be a one-off affair, fans of the film demanded more. Now, we’re getting a sneak peak of what to expect in the follow-up to the cult classic that captivated a comic book nation just a few years ago.

After months of anticipation, Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for the upcoming JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX, which once again stars Phoenix as the titular character and Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn of the DCEU. Breaking ground as the first musical live-action comic book film made, the film will pick up where Joker left off as he was institutionalized at Arkham Asylum where he ultimately meets his counterpart in Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) who feeds off his crazy as he does hers.

Though plot details aren’t really known, it seems like the film will be a sort of Natural Born Killers affair as the two ultimately break out of Arkham Asylum and wreck havoc on the streets of Gotham City while singing show tunes and dancing away the pain of their past as they evade the law.

Seems like a hit to us.

Check out the trailer for JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters Oct. 4.

