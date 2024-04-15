Vanessa Bryant Gifts LA Dodgers Exclusive Pairs Of The Nike Kobe 6’s

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Los Angeles Dodgers definitely won MLB’s offseason when they signed both Shohei Ohtania and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and if that wasn’t enough, Vanessa Bryant went and blessed their players with an exclusive version of the highly popular Nike Kobe 6’s this past Saturday (April 13).

To commemorate the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game in the NBA (Mamba Day), Vanessa took to Dodger Stadium and gifted some of the players and managers a pair of the Kobe sneakers draped in white and Dodger blue. While sneakerheads were busy taking L’s on the Nike SNKRS app trying to hit on the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” and Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach,”‘s, the Dodgers were getting exclusive pairs that we’ll probably never see get a general release.

Life is unfair sometimes, but it is what it is.

Needless to say the Dodgers players were more than happy to receive their gifts and being that they don’t need any extra money you probably won’t be seeing any of these hit the secondary market anytime soon. Maybe a bench warmer who gets cut from the team might bubble his pair. You never know.

Check out the “Dodgers” Nike Kobe 6’s below and let us know if you’d want to see these hit the streets in the comment section.

These are lowkey hard.