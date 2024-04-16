Subscribe
News

Keith Sweat “Lay You Down,” Paul Wall ft. That Mexican OT “Covered In Ice” & More | Daily Visuals 4.15.24

Keith Sweat returns like the Mack and Paul Wall and That Mexican OT keep it icy. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

After decades of dropping R&B hits but never really getting his flowers, Keith Sweat is looking to remind everyone that he’s still capable of making that OG baby making music in 2024 and in his latest offering he brings back that smooth 90’s style that led to many a Plan B’s being used.

In his latest visuals to “Lay You Down” the OG R&B crooner returns as sleek as ever and sits on an all-black leather throne while a gang of young women groove to his sounds and seduce the camera without having to twerk a single cheek. We miss this old school style of love making music. Just sayin.’

On the rap side, another OG is out to show and prove he’s still got it and in the visuals to “Covered In Ice,” Paul Wall links up with That Mexican OT to drop some impressive bars while flossing some equally impressive diamond pieces. Paul Wall still that dude, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Yelawolf, Larry June, and more.

KEITH SWEAT – “LAY YOU DOWN”

PAUL WALL FT. THAT MEXICAN OT – “COVERED IN ICE”

YELAWOLF – “NEW ME”

LARRY JUNE – “IMPORTED COUCHES”

POIISON FT. STYLES P – “BIG BOYS”

TINK – “CHARGED UP”

BIG BOOGIE & DJ DRAMA – “PERSONAL SESSION”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Joker: Folie à Deux asset
News

The Joker Smiles Again In New ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ Trailer

Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close