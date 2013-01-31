Kanye West Dons Masks And Straitjacket At Abu Dhabi Show [PHOTOS]

Kanye West raised a ton of eyebrows late last year when he performed a series of shows at Revel in Atlantic City with some strange masks.

Several weeks before that show, Kanye shocked people who didn’t see him perform on the Watch The Throne tour when he took the stage in a leather kilt at the 12.12.12: Concert For Sandy.

Now performing in Abu Dhabi, Yeezy took the stage again at the du Arena at Yas Island donning another strange wardrobe choice. Not only did Ye’ reintroduce the Maison Margiela Haute Couture crystal mask, he also touched the stage in the slightly creepy Yeti mask and an even more creepier straitjacket.

During his Atlantic City performance, Kanye was quoted in a monologue on stage saying: “They’ll try to tell you Kanye’s so crazy, so deranged… I ain’t crazy, I’m just not satisfied.” Well nothing says I’m not crazy than performing in a Yeti mask and a straitjacket.

Right.

For those of you who couldn’t find you way to Abu Dhabi, hit the jump to check out the photos from the show.

Photo: TeamKanyeDaily

