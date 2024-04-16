Subscribe
Childish Gambino Announces 2 New LPs, Debuts Unreleased Music

Childish Gambino says he's retiring his rap name after the second of the two announced albums.

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Childish Gambino, the rap nom de plume of Donald Glover, made an appearance at Coachella over the weekend and later shared news that should excite his fans. The actor, rapper and writer announced that he’s releasing two new albums with the second of the pair being the official retirement for the Childish Gambino moniker.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, this past Sunday (April 14), Childish Gambino announced the details of a livestream to his legion of fans.

“GILGA Radio tonight @ 11pm pst,” wrote the artist also known as Donald Glover. “[L]ive streamed on instagram @donaldglover.”

During the stream, Glover shared that his 2020 album 3.15.20 will be rereleased under the new title, Atavista. After Atavista, the final Childish Gambino album, Bando Stone & the New World. The album is said to be a soundtrack for a movie of the same name.

Glover also announced news of an upcoming video directed by Hiro Murai for “Little Foot, Big Foot,” a song that was formerly known as “35.31” and features Young Nudy. The visuals are slated to drop in a couple of weeks according to the livestream.

All of the meatier details of the livestream were broken down in a Reddit community group in support of Donald Glover. You can check that out here.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty

Donald Glover

