DJ Premier & Snoop Dogg ft. Daz Dillinger “Can U Dig That?,” Meek Mill “Big Boy” & More | Daily Visuals 4.16.24

DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg take it back with some OG flavor and Meek Mill isn't letting nobody hold him down. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 16, 2024

DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg have decades in the game under their belt and though the two have only collaborated in handful of times in that time frame, the Hip-Hop icons have reunited to give the heads something they can bop to.

Linking up for the Daz Dillinger assisted visuals to “Can U Dig That?” Premo and Snoop Dogg make an East to West connection while Snoop blazes on come Chronic as he spits his bars and Premier shows why’s he’s a legend on the 1’s and 2’s.

Back in Philly, Meek Mill keeps on doing his thing as his name continues to get slandered on social media for various reasons and in his clip to “Big Boy,” the embattled rapper shows that he’s going to live his best life and turn up with his homies regardless of what’s being said on the mean streets of Twitter. It’s downright vicious out in the social media jungle for him these days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT featuring Drodi and Slim Thug, October London featuring Latoiya Williams, and more.

DJ PREMIER & SNOOP DOGG FT. DAZ DILLINGER – “CAN U DIG THAT?”

MEEK MILL – “BIG BOY”

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. DRODI & SLIM THUG – “BULL RIDING”

OCTOBER LONDON FT. LATOIYA WILLIAMS – “MULHOLLAND DRIVE”

4TUNAT – “CITY LIGHTS”

FINESSE2TYMES – “LETTER TO THE DEVIL”

JABBA RACKS – “LETTER TO RELL”

XANMAN – “OH YEAH!”

Daily Visuals

