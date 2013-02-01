Juicy J ft. 2 Chainz & Trina – “Having S*x” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Welp, the title pretty much explains it all. Juicy J is a master of lyrical simplicity with ratchet overtones, so it should come as no surprise that his latest joint is aptly titled “Having S*x.” The track is off DJ Spinatik’s forthcoming Street Runnaz 72 mixtape.

This go ‘round Juicy teams with the “Diamond Princess” herself, (aka The Baddest B-tch) Trina, and 2 Chainz, for what sounds like a pep talk that turns into a pep rally. Still riding the wave from his “Bandz A Make Her Dance” success, the Memphis native’s latest is as raunchy and strip-club friendly as anything else he’s put out. “Shawty throw me that a– hold up let me see it/ pop it let me touch it, bring it back and let me squeeze it/ gon’ show me that p–sycat, I’ma take it home and beat it.”

And there it is.

For what it’s worth, it’s good to hear Trina spitting a similarly confident s-xually explicit flow, that first grabbed out attention on 1998’s “Nann N—a.” Between the “donkey d–k” mention, and the “throw me deep d–k” request, when it comes to horizontal bed play, Ms. Trina can go toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em.

The “ratch meter” is off the charts here folks. Enjoy.

[Spotted at Hip-Hop-N-More]

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired