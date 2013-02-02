Lil Wayne Says DONDA-Designed Album Art Is “Ugly” & “Beautiful” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne released his new album artwork for I Am Not A Human Being 2 this week, spurring memories of at least three different movie posters.

While some were reminded of a cinematic experience, Weezy explained Kanye West’s inspiration behind crafting this album artwork while promoting his TRUKFIT clothing line in a Macy’s department store in New Orleans.

“[Kanye] said, you know, man, let me do your cover. I saw the cover and I approved it. He had an explanation behind it – he said, he chose the moth butterfly thing because it has so many different stages of life” says the Young Money leader. “It goes through so many forms and changes, and no one can figure it out, and it’s always beautiful. At a time it’s ugly and at a time it’s beautiful too. And that’s me.”

In the same interview with The Times-Picayune, Weezy spoke to the newspaper about reconnecting with his former Hot Boyz partner, Turk.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s very awesome. He sent me a song his first week out and I was like ‘gosh, that’s the same Turk I know.’ It was like he didn’t even stop to smell the air, he just ran right into the studio. So that’s cool.”

Lil Wayne’s new album, I Am Not A Human Being 2, will be in stores on March 26th. Check out the full interview down below.

