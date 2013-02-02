Lil B’s Task Force Pushes Joey Bada$$ To Deactivate Twitter Account

The feud between Joey Bada$$ and Lil B has taken another bizarre turn.

The teenage lyricist out of Brooklyn and the Bay Area Based God have taken shots at each other in a week long war of words that included diss tracks from both sides. Beginning with Lil B’s “I’m The Bad A$$” and Joey’s “Don’t Quit Your Day Job,” the two continue to take shots at each other through social media and interviews respectively.

“I really didn’t have to respond, I don’t feel so, but I just did it as like… I don’t know why. … it’s too easy, that’s what it is,” Joey told MTV in a recent interview. “It’s too easy, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s just flexing my skill on him.”

Well Lil B’s followers, the Task Force, got word of this interview and have been letting him have it on Twitter and now have led the Cinematic Music Group MC to delete his Twitter account. “I just wanna snuff somebody and delete my Twitter. You taskforce ni**as is pu**y. Gay a** computer nerds,” Bada$$ tweeted before deleting his account. “Here I go ranting again, f**k this s**t. Come to me with that task force s**t, and i’ll punch you in the throat,” Joey said before being a man of his word and actually deleting his account.

The task force swear to protect Lil B at all costs, so in the case it is mission accomplished.

