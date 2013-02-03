Lil Wayne Says He Hasn’t Watched Nicki Minaj On Idol, Performs At GQ Super Bowl Show

There are lots of viewers not tuning in to watch Nicki Minaj on American Idol, and one of those people just happens to be Lil Wayne. Weezy hasn’t watched his Young Money protégé on the Fox singing competition.

“Actually, I’ve never watched it,” Wayne admitted during a Trukfit meet-and-greet at a New Orleans Macy’s store, Friday (Feb. 1).

Minaj knows that her boss won’t be interested so she’s warned him beforehand. “When I talk to her she’s always tells me, `You don’t wanna watch that, you’re not going to be into it.”‘

From the sounds of it the New Orleans native has been reading the headlines about Minaj and fellow judge, Mariah Carey. The two don’t get along, are often visibly irritated in each other’s presence, and have argued in front of the cameras–more than once. “She knows me. ..It’s kind of like a catfight where they be going back and forth type of thing, I’m not into all that,” he added.

“The talent on that is pretty good I heard, though.”

Wayne is among the many stars in his hometown for the Super Bowl. Last night, the father of four performed at the GQ Super Bowl show amid the likes of celebrity audiences members including Kate Upton, Victor Cruz, Terrell Owens, Terry Crews, and Hayden Panettiere. The weekend has also found the Young Money leader participating in the Direct TV Celebrity Beach Ball (which apparently got a little awkward), and showing his support for an I.M.P.A.C.T. New Orleans charity event.

—

Photo: Jordan Strauss