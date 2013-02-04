Atlanta Public School Alumni & Parents Upset Gucci Mane Was Chosen As A Guest Speaker

Someone is getting fired. Last week, Gucci Mane made headlines when photos he shared online revealed that the rapper was a guest speaker at an Atlanta middle school. Now parents and alumni of the Atlanta Public School system are irate he was chosen to speak to the young students.

La Flare was dropping…ahem…knowledge to the kiddies at Crawford Long Middle School’s career day. However, the “Lemonade” rapper’s lengthy criminal record did not sit well with parents and former students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:

Leisle Moody, an APS graduate, said she was stunned to hear Gucci Mane was talking to kids, given his graphic lyrics and arrest record. “How do you justify bringing someone who is not even at the top of his game in the rap industry, who has a rap sheet because he’s been in so much legal trouble?” she told Viteri. Davis was arrested in 2008, has been in jail in Fulton County and most recently, in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Action News crews were in court with Davis in 2011 after police said he pushed a woman out of a moving car. “I don’t think he was such a good role model. They could have selected another individual,” parent Kevin Hall said. Some parents didn’t know about the visit. It sparked controversy on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, with many questioning who deemed the rapper an appropriate speaker. An APS representative said there will be a follow-up with the school about the visit and added, “We want to make sure people who serve as role models to our students are in line with our ethical and integrity standards.”

Playing devil’s advocate for a moment, Gucci Mane is technically a role model considering he is a former (we hope) drug dealer who found success in the legitimate business of selling records. However, his extensive rap sheet, no pun intended, makes it difficult to justify bringing him in to a school when there are certainly less controversial artists out there that could speak to the youth.

