HHWired Exclusive: Bone Thugs Drop New Mixtape For The Holidays & Ready “Uni5” Release

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony released their new project, The Fixtape: Vol. 3 Special Delivery, on Christmas as a special gift to their fans diligently awaiting on the new album Uni5: The World’s Enemy. The Fixtape can be downloaded for free at BTNHboard.com features the track “What Have We Done” featuring The King Of Pop Michael Jackson.

Uni 5: The World’s Enemy was originially scheduled to drop in December but has been pushed back to March. Speaking of the new album which will feature all 5 members including Flesh, Kyayzie Bone elaborated with Hip-Hop Wired exclusively on the concept of the album saying,

“Flesh was locked up for ten years, he just came home. As everybody knows Bizzy Bone was away from us for a while. Flesh came home and we just felt the need…it was going to happen regardless. We felt the need to come back together and give the world that Bone magic that we brought to the world years earlier. It was like a must. The whole concept of the album, Uni5: The World’s Enemy… the unifying came from us being back unified and the world enemy concept came from we always felt like we was always outcasts. Being apart from whatever was going on in the world or what everybody else was doing. It also has a spiritual meaning, being no part of the world. It’s a lot of different meanings of it.”

Flesh-N-Bone also spoke about his prison stint for an assault with a deadly weapon and how the process was getting back into the mix with his brothers.

“It was something that while I was away I was avail to the resources that we had in there. I was never out of the loop with respect to my artistry, being creative. I was able to do music, write music, write the beats and be active for the most part and develop my craft. I had a lot of time to sit and develop me, work on, what I consider…what I’m on this earth to do. I was able to concentrate a whole lot on that so the transition from the pen to out here was fairly simple, because my cell was my booth, literally. I had my own cell hooked up like a studio. And it was like that for the whole time I was down so when I came home and got in the studio it was like I never left. No problem whatsoever. It wasn’t about trying to find nothing, it was already there. The only thing that I had to develop was me and the guys being back together collaborating and getting used to each other’s energies and our vibes again.”

Check out the new single here from the mixtape “Break Up To Make Up” which explains their trials and tribulations and still maintaining love for each other.