50 Cent To Star In “Gun” With Val Kilmer

50 Cent is gearing to make his presence felt at the Box Office once again as he will begin shooting his upcoming film “Gun” early next year in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fif’s latest action drama will also star Val Kilmer and Charles Malik Whitfield. Kilmer and 50 previously starred together in the crime drama “Streets Of Blood.”

“Gun” is an original story penned by the Queens MC and will be directed by Jesse Terrero.

The film is set to be based around the illegal trade, obviously something 50 knows a lot about. Seems like Curtis has some Will Smith aspirations as well.