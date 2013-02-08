50 Cent – “Financial Freedom” [VIDEO]

It has been a love fest for 50 Cent this week as his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin turned 10 years old.

Although Curtis is still working on his fifth solo album, Street King Immortal, this song and video is brand new and it isn’t known at the moment if this song will make it on to that project

“This was inspired by 10 years anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. I wrote the song so everytime I hear it it reminds me of it,” said 50 on Twitter prior to releasing the video. ” I wrote it the day before yesterday, shot yesterday. It took me longer to find the beat than to actually write it. I didn’t shoot the 3rd verse for you to focus on the lyrics. No girls, no jewelry, raw energy, its just me.”

50’s album was originally scheduled for a February 26th, 2013 release date, but he has since pushed that date back to an unannounced date in the Spring. “Obviously Christmas like 35 people got let go so you know it’s interesting because its a shift in whose responsibility or what,” Jackson told MTV in a recent interview about Interscope Records. “The faster they get it together, I’m confident they’ll put it together so it’ll be out.”

Check out the full video down below.