DMX’s Former Wife Wants To Reunite All 10 Of His Children [VIDEO]

Tashera Simmons is the original ride-or-die chick. Sure, Rihanna has been putting up some stiff competition, but before the Bajan beauty committed to the “Stand by Your Man” lifestyle, Simmons easily paved the way.

The New York native was married to Earl “DMX” Simmons and stuck with the union even after he cheated numerous times, resulting in the birth of six children, in addition to the four that they shared.

Now estranged from the Ruff Ryder, Tashera co-stars on the TLC reality show Starter Wives Confidential, and revealed that she wanted her children to meet their half-siblings. “I just really wanna go out and find DMX’s side kids because I feel like it’s the right thing to do, for my children” she said on a recent episode of the show. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, DMX, or the other baby mothers. It’s about our children getting to know each other, that’s important to me.”

X and Tashera tried several times to work things out, but the rappers infidelity and career-crippling drug habit tore them apart. After appearing with together on VH1 Couples Rehab, Tasheera decided to end their 14-year marriage.

Since the break up, Tashera has said that DMX will no longer speak to her.

Start Wives Confidential airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on TLC. The show features the exes of Maino, Funkmaster Flex, Floyd Mayweather, and Lamar Odom.

—

Photo: VH1