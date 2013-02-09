Big Sean Taps Kid CuDi, Nas, Jhene Aiko & More For Hall Of Fame Album [VIDEO]

Big Sean is currently enjoying his first ever GRAMMY weekend as a nominated artist. While on the red carpet, Sean Don spoke with Rap-Up about the progress of his album, Hall Of Fame.

“It’s almost done man, finally. We took our time with it perfected it, got great songs on it,” Sean says about his project. “We still putting the finishing touches on it and you can expect new music this month your gonna get new stuff and I can’t wait for people to hear it. It’s going to be surprising, something new, something fresh, heartfelt, meaningful, fun, its all types of different feelings on this album man.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper also went on to name some of the artists that will be featured on his sophomore album under Def Jam Records.

“I got Miguel, Jhene Aiko, we got Kid Cudi, Nas, did I say Common? Oh yeah, he’s on there. Some guy named Common,” the Finally Famous rapper revealed. “You know the G.O.O.D. music fam its a lot of good features on it, but not too many. It’s still personal. Every person I added accents it in their own special way.”

