A$AP Rocky Tells Al Lindstrom He’s Got “Talent Caged Up Waiting To Be Freed” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky‘s been on a successful run lately with the release of his debut album, Long.Live.A$AP. In this video The Era of A$AP, he talks with Al Lindstrom about the release of his debut album and what inspires him as an artist.

“Nobody thought I was going to sell, including myself,” Rocky said frankly about the unexpected early leak of his album. “I figured I would do some numbers but I didn’t think it would do number 1 due to the fact that it was out so early, ’cause nobody leaks a month. I leaked a month and a half.”

He goes on to tells us that “Long Live A$AP” is his favorite track on the album and also, how he hand picked all the artists that appeared on the knockout, “1 Train.” “In my opinion Big K.R.I.T has the best verse,he went in. He had like thirty something bars,” explains A$AP. “You have to love his honesty, and he touches on that too in his video, why it’s so important to him to stay honest and true to himself.”

A$AP Rocky continued “I got this talent that’s caged up and just waiting to be freed,” he continues on to say that, “like a guy who had f**king 25 [years] to life and just did 40. With my album I feel like I’m out fresh from 40 years.”

Photo: VEVO