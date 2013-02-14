J. Cole ft. Miguel – “Power Trip” [LISTEN]

J. Cole promised a brand new single after he dropped his five song-EP, Truly Yours. Today, he follows up on his promise on “Power Trip,” featuring Miguel.

Cole and the Grammy Award-winning Miguel reunite for the first time since the two collaborated on the singer’s first big hit single, “All I Want Is You.” On “Power Trip,” the mood is similar as this record is about having “the longest crush ever.”

Light-skinned Jermaine sticks to the script by producing this record himself after hitting reset on the release of his sophomore album, Born Sinner. After Cole admittedly said that the albums original single, “Miss America” probably wasn’t going to end up on the radio, he goes directly for the ladies on this smooth riding record.

It’s about to be a Cole world all over again. Hit the jump to get a listen to Cole and Miguel’s “Power Trip” down after the artwork.

—

Photo: INF Mag