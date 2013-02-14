Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z – “Suit & Tie” [VIDEO]

Only a few days after performing the song together at the Grammy Awards, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z release the video for their hit single, “Suit & Tie.”

This David Fincher-directed video is the first single from Timberlake’s third solo album, The 20/20 Experience, which is scheduled to drop on March 19th. This video is reminiscent of the duos performance as the entire video is shot in a classic black and white hue and features some smooth dance moves from Timberlake and some lovely ladies.

The cast members are dressed to the nines with a full ensemble band backing up Hov and JT. The video jumps back and forth in between the studio and a live performance in a hall that gives it a real 1950s vibe that Timberlake was looking for.

“I had kind of finished the verses and I was going in to record them and he was kind of sitting in the room working, kind of freestyling to himself,” JT told Los Angeles’ 97.1 “He came up with a line he really liked and he jumped out of his seat and he said, ‘Uh oh! Get out of that seat, Hov.’ And I just thought it was so funny. It made me laugh. I was standing right beside him when he did it and so I just put it on the record, more or less as a joke to him.”

Photo: VEVO