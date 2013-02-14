will.i.am ft. Britney Spears, Hit-Boy, Diddy, Waka Flocka Flame & Lil Wayne – “Scream And Shout (Remix)” [VIDEO]

After dropping a GIF’d behind the scenes look at their new video, will.i.am. goes international to release the new video for the “Scream & Shout” remix.

The “super black man remix” according to Diddy features the mogul, the Grammy Award winning Hit-Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Wayne, and Britney Spears. The Black Eyed Peas’ front man is going solo and getting ready to release his second project, #willpower.

This will be a follow up to his last solo album, Songs About Girls, which came out in 2007. Although this particular song is produced by Hit-Boy, will.i.am. has been working hard on Mrs. Spears upcoming solo project which will feature this song and the original record.

The original version of this song was featured heavily on the latest “Show Your Color” campaign by Beats By Dre. The video was set to make it’s debut on BET’s 106 & Park tomorrow, but you know the internet is impatient.

After the jump, check out the video for “Scream And Shout” with will.i.am, Hit-Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Wayne, and Britney Spears.

Photo: YouKu