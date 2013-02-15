Future ft. Young Scooter – “I’m Good” [LISTEN]

Future and Young Scooter are a few of the artists featured on the brand new All-Star weekend mixtape, The Mission.

Hosted by LowKey of YouHeadThatNew.com and Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers are dropping an 11-track project this weekend which features artists such as Casey Veggies, Kent Money, Ace Hood, Crooked I and many more.

“I’m Good” featuring the Pluto 3D artist and his FreeBandz Gang signee is the first record from The Mission and is produced by Nard & B. This bouncy record is all about the turn up, what else would you expect from Future Beethoven?

Expect the entire mixtape to drop later this weekend. To get a look at what you can expect from the tape, hit the jump and check out the artwork and tracklist. After that, skip down to listen to “I’m Good” by Future and Young Scooter.

