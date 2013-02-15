The-Dream ft. Fabolous – “Slow It Down” [LISTEN]

The-Dream links up with long-time collaborator and fellow Def Jam artist, Fabolous, for their latest single “Slow It Down.”

This record does exactly what the title says, as the singer/songwriter claims that this record won’t get play on top 20 radio for its pace. The duo have made numerous records together including “Throw It In The Bag,” and Dream’s first solo break out single, “Shawty Is The Sh!t.”

This is the latest single from Dream’s upcoming fourth solo album under Def Jam Records called Fourplay, an album is scheduled for a May 7th release date. Mr. Nash caused a stir at this past Grammy Awards after wearing a Boyz In Da Hood snapback hat, causing Jay-Z to thank “the swap meet” in the acceptance speech for “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.”

You can get a listen to “Slow It Down” after the jump by The-Dream and F.A.B.O., while staying on the look out for Fourplay.

Photo: Lenny S