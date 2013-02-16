DJ Khaled Explains Suffering From Success Album; Doesn’t Confirm Vado Signing [VIDEO]

Although DJ Khaled’s sixth album, Kiss The Ring, hit stores last year, he’s already working on his seventh studio album called Suffering From Success.

The We The Best Records CEO spoke with Karen Civil and revealed that the new album will solidify him as a winner.

“What separates [Suffering From Success from previous albums] is that I made it to my seventh album,” he said. “After Kiss the Ring, I’m a winner. So I’ma continue winning, but when I was coming up, I didn’t know that when you win, you gotta deal with a lot of this unnecessary bullshit a lot. So my album sound is going to… You’re going to hear different types of anthems: the suffering side, and the success side.”

While Vado has spoken a lot about signing to Khaled’s We The Best record label, the mogul doesn’t confirm or deny that he has signed the Harlem rapper.

“Definitely shout out Vado and definitely shout out Harlem. First of all, I love New York. It’s second home. I represent the music of Hip Hop, period,” he said. “I’ma be real with you. Right now, I’m bigging up Vado right now. I never said. You sayin’, I ain’t never said. But, expect a big announcement and something real exciting.”

Photo: YouTube