Jay-Z & LeBron James 2 Kings Dinner Brings Out Beyoncé, J. Cole, Drake & More [PHOTOS]

On Saturday night (February 16) in Houston, Jay-Z and LeBron James hosted their annual NBA All-Star Weekend Sprite 2 Kings dinner at the RDG + Bar Annie. Besides the worthy cause, a gang of celebs were in the spot.

The annual event helps raise funds to renovate local area Boys & Girls Clubs. The event always brings out a who’s who of entertainment industry players and 2013’s was no different. Despite having two shows where she was the subject on television that night, Oprah’s Next Chapter and Life Is But A Dream on OWN and HBO, respectively, Beyoncé was in the spot to support her husband.

Also in attendance were Drake (who was see numerous times courtside throughout the weekend), J. Cole and Ne-Yo. On the athletes side, Scottie Pippen, Chris Bosh and Adrian Peterson, were in the house. Of course, execs held court to with Irv Gotti, Steve Stoute and Twitter CEO package Costello. Definitely a big deal.

