Ace Hood ft. Meek Mill – “Goin Down” [VIDEO]

Ace Hood isn’t resting on the laurels of his smash record, “Bugatti” as he follows up with a new video for “Goin Down” featuring the always energetic, Meek Mill.

The track is off the WTB/YMCMB rapper’s latest mixtape, Starvation 2,which is available on finer Hip-Hop websites everywhere, including this one. Other guest appearances on the tape include French Montana and Plies. The “Hustle Hard” rapper also announced that his fourth (fourth?!) studio album titled Trials & Tribulations will be available in stores on July 16th.

In this video, we see Ace joined by the MMG standout, Meek Mill and is surrounded by foreign cars and in the place they feel most at home, the club. All he wanted was a Beamer and now he’s rolling in a Ferrari. Surprisingly, the Florida rapper doesn’t wake up in a new Bugatti. Amazing. Ace ends the video off with a short scene of him pushing his car and humming along to some music before a Khaled-like shameless plug to download his album and mixtape.

Can’t say he isn’t learning. After the jump, check out the video for “Goin Down” with Ace Hood and Meek Mill.

Photo: YouTube