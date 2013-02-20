Emeli Sandé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Next To Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The lovely and talented breakout singer/songwriter, Emeli Sandé links up with Kendrick Lamar for her latest record, “Next To Me.”

Sandé has already blown up large in United Kingdom and she is now looking to takeover the United States in similar fashion. “Next To Me” originally appeared on the songstress’ successful album Our Version of Events, now she adds the Top Dog Entertainment/Interscope rapper to her single.

Sandé (pronounced san-day) has made a splash abroad as her debut album became the best-selling album of 2012 in the UK, with over 1 million sales, and she performed in both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics.

Is this the next overseas sensation set to take over America a la Adele? We’ll see. Get a listen to “Next To Me” featuring Kendrick Lamar after the artwork.

[Spotted at HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Emeli Sande ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Next To Me”

