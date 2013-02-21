Chris Brown Celebrates Rihanna’s Birthday In Hawaii [PHOTOS]

Were you wondering how Rihanna spent her 25th birthday? Of course you were.

The platinum Def Jam singer and super star spent her 25th year on this Earth with her beau, Chris Brown. The two went to Hawaii with the Barbadian singer’s family and took to her Instagram page to show off Polaroids of her special day.

The pop star was all smiles in the pictures, where she was joined by her brother Rorrey and best friend Melissa. “#phuckyoballoons ha! My birthday owned hoes,” wrote RiRi, who was presented with a Rasta-colored cake that said “One Love” in honor of her musical idol Bob Marley, which ended up in her face.

“Put this #cake in [your] face! I made him lick all this icing off!” she said referencing the hit single her and Brown collaborated on, “Biethday Cake.”.The seemingly fun night ended with her getting lei’d. “Got the #goyard and getting lei’d at the same damn time.” Rih-Rih’s

