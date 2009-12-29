Lloyd Banks Drops “V5”; Album Coming In June

The wait is finally over as PLK Lloyd Banks has continued to hustle with his mixtape grind and released V5, the 5th installment of the 5 Or Better Series.

Being consumed with touring, the tape has taken some time to actually surface, but the time is now.

The latest would mark the 5th official mixtape that Banks has dropped in 2009 alone.

Amidst beef with Rick Ross and 50 Cent and trying to figure out his next move now that his venture with Interscope is winding down, Banks has reverted back to rookie mode to once again showcase his lyrical ability and reclaim his position as one of the top lyricists in Hip Hop today.

Recently performing at B.B. Kings, the rapper took the audience down memory lane with some of his earlier material such as “I’m So Fly”, brought out a special guest and even blessed his fans with news of a third album on the way.

Giving no title for the upcoming project, Rotten Apple dropped back in 2006 so it has been a long time and the mention should be enough to hold people over until further details surface.

Check footage of a recent performance here:

Two more tracks from V5