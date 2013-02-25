Gunplay’s Armed Robbery Case Dismissed, No Longer Facing Life In Prison

Just as he alluded to in his latest mixtape, Cops & Robbers, Gunplay took to Twitter to announce that he will not be facing life in prison.

The “Human L.A. Riot” was placed on house arrest in late October after reported to a Miami jail for charges of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault and posted a $150,000 bond.

His case has now been reportedly thrown out by a Florida judge despite the fact that there is surveillance video that shows him robbing his accountant, Turron Woodside. “Video alone is not enough to convict an individual of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” explained the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.

“Although the armed robbery is captured on the victim’s surveillance system, the victim, Turron Woodside, is uncooperative of the prosecution of this defendant Richard Morales [Gunplay].” The Maybach Music Rapper expressed gratitude toward the judicial system for granting him his freedom. “Today I am grateful and blessed that the case was dismissed,” he said. “I plan on picking up where I left off with my music and making hits with my upcoming debut album … The first thing I am going to do today is smoke a joint, relax, play video games, and just be with my loved ones.”

Gunplay’s Def Jam Records debut, Medillan, is scheduled for a Summer 2013 release.

Photo: YouTube