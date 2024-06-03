Bianca Censori Steps Out In Barely-There Body Suit With Ye

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s natural for most men to take pride in the beauty that their wives radiate out to the world. And while some of them would prefer they didn’t show their stuff off, Kanye West is not one of those men and actually seems to encourage his significant other to leave little to the imagination when out in public.

According to the Daily Mail, Bianca Censori once again put her goodies on display while out with her hubby, Yeezy, while the two were out in Italy this past weekend. This time around, the 29-year-old stunner was seen rocking a one-piece bodysuit of sorts, which seemed like a swimsuit nightgown or something. Naturally, Kanye didn’t seem to mind the outfit as he’s known for flaunting his trophy wife any chance he gets, but as long as she’s good with the life she’s living, we guess that’s all that matters, right?

Per the Daily Mail:

Large cutouts could be seen on both the left and right portions of the outfit, exposing her bare sides for a sultry flare.

Her dark locks were pulled back and styled into a sleek up do, preventing any loose strands from falling onto her face.

The Australian-born designer additionally slipped into a pair of open-toed, nude-colored heels.

Bianca opted to not add any flashy pieces of jewelry to allow the outfit to be the main focal point during the outing.

As she climbed out of a taxi, Censori easily held a notebook in her hand that had various designs sketched out on the pages.

The Heartless rapper notably oversees the production of his Yeezy clothing brand in the Italian city.

We mean, she did kill it. She looked amazing while he looked, well, basic (no shots).

Still, many of her close friends and family fear for her well-being as Kanye’s known for his off the wall antics and outbursts. Not to mention that little incident in Venice that shocked the world just last year.

With Kanye now apparently making a move into the porn industry, Censori’s circle fears what Kanye may have her do in the name of capitalism.

‘The fact that he is dragging her into the adult film world with him and using her as a billboard already to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and very worrying.

‘They feel he has convinced her that this is a good idea because it will make them wealthier.’

The source continued, ‘Her family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography which makes it even more concerning. What is it going to do to his marriage with Bianca? He is already using her as a walking billboard for indecency.’

This has the potential to end very badly. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Kanye and Bianca Censori’s relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.