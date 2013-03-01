Joey Bada$$ Named Creative Director of Ecko Clothing [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ follows in the footsteps of Alicia Keys and Beyoncé as the latest musical figure to be named Creative Director of a notable company. The announcement was unintentionally made during an interview with Fuse TV, who caught up with the talented lyricist at the Ecko headquarters in New York City. Barely a minute into their conversation, the teen revealed his new role at the company, and what he’d be doing for them moving forward.

According to the Brooklyn MC, his relationship with the brand was facilitated by Cinematic Music Group’s own Jonny Shipes. “My manager, he got an opportunity from Ecko, and then he got me an opportunity from Ecko. So it’s just like, everybody is helping each other,” said the “Survival Tactics” rapper.

A collection based on his Pro Era crew is among the projects Bada$$ plans to release. He will also be handling some designing duties, as well as sharing his opinion on the direction of the brand.

Bada$$ spoke highly of his strategy, explaining “It’s more of a thing where like… with me just taking what I like to rock. Just seeing what appeals to the youth right now, [and] just freaking it on some next creative different s**t.”

The business relationship between Joey Bada$$ and Ecko is still in it’s infantile stages, but it will be interesting to see what the young artist does with the brand. He’ll have his work cut out for him, considering the amount of ground the brand has lost with its urban target market over the last decade.

See the full interview below, and flicks of the Pro Era collab with Stussy on the following pages.

