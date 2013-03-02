Chris Brown ft. Problem – “Let The Blunt Go” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A few days ago, Chris Brown premiered this song at Diddy’s Academy Awards after party. You can now get a listen to the full version of this song courtesy of Funkmaster Flex’s upcoming mixtape, Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself?

“Let The Blunt Go” features California rapper, Problem, and is the first track from the Kingpin’s return to the mixtape game. Throughout the 90s, Funkmaster Flex ran the game with a slew of mixtapes in a completely different era. Flex hopes to make a return to prominence with this tape after calling on a who’s-who of the current rap game.

Look for a springtime release for Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? After the jump, get a listen to Chris Brown and Problem’s “Let The Blunt Go.”

DOWNLOAD: Chris Brown ft. Problem – “Let The Blunt Go”

Photo: XXL