Kanye West Working On New Album & Fashion Line In Paris?

Someone get Kanye West a copy of Rosetta Stone so he can pick up French. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper reportedly plans to spend a couple of months in Paris working on new music and a new fashion line.

InStyle UK reports that Yeezy and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian are planning on a two-month stay in the city to gain inspiration. The Chicago rapper, producer and designer presented his ready to wear line at Paris Fashion Week back in 2012 but did not present a collection this year. Fashionista reports that West is looking to hire a design team and hopes his next line will look like “s-xy Margiela.”

The couple’s love of Paris is at least a bit mutual as KimYe is featured on the cover of French fashion magazine L’Officiel Hommes magazine. Nevertheless, the couple recently copped a $11 million dollar mansion in Bel Air, Calif. and West once again put his old Los Angeles bachelor pad on the market.

Paris was the site of Yeezy’s third rant in three days, and in the midst of comparing himself to Walt Disney and Steve Jobs, among others, did confirm that he was working on new music. There have been unconfirmed rumors that the “Touch The Sky” rapper’s new album will be called Rich Black American.

We just want to hear some new music. Just saying.

Photos: Eliot Press