Kendrick Lamar – “Track 1 (‘Hova Song’ Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Before Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest rappers in the game, he was simply known as K. Dot.

As K.Dot, the Compton rapper recorded a mixtape called Hub City Threat, Minor of The Year as a 16-year-old. The mixtape has never been heard in its entirety. One of the tracks on the mixtape is a freestyle over Jay-Z’s “Hova Song”” from Vol. 3 The Life And Times Of S. Carter.

It’s easy to see the promise that a young Kendrick showed on this verse while working at Konkrete Jungle Muzik. According to DDotOmen, this mixtape is what was passed over to Top Dawg Entertainment and made them want to sign the young prodigy.

Looks like they knew what they were doing. Get a listen to “Track 1” from young K.Dot down after the jump.



DOWNLOAD: Kendrick Lamar – “Track 1 (‘Hova Intro’ Freestyle)”

Photo: Interscope