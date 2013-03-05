Mayalino ft. Bun B & Mannie Fresh – “Cadillac” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Up-and-coming Houston rapper, Mayalino gets some ridiculous production on this new track called “Cadillac” featuring the legendary Bun B and Mannie Fresh.

This song samples Billy Joel’s classic song “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” on the hook but puts a little bit of the down south thump to it. There’s no telling who produced this one, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Mannie Frizzle laid this one down.

The young rapper does his thing on this one, but Uncle Bun rides the beat on this one like only he can and is in his comfort zone. This song does nothing but make you feel terrible about the 1992 POS you are most likely riding around in as we speak.

If you can’t trade in your Chevy for a Cadillac (ack, ack, ack, ack, ack), hit the jump to get a listen to Mayalino’s new joint.

[Spottead at HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Mayalino ft. Bun B & Mannie Fresh – “Cadillac”

—

Photo: FSD