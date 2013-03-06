Bow Wow ft. Snoop Dogg – Grown A** Man [LISTEN]

Not that you needed anymore proof, but Bow Wow is a “Grown A** Man.” So grown in fact, that he’s released a song about it. Bow’s new joint is the latest off his forthcoming Greenlight 5 mixtape, and features some kind words from Snoop Dogg.

Produced by araabMUZIK, the 25-year-old rhymes about all of the grown up things he’s busy handling these days, like being a father, rocking a “grown man watch,” and counting “grown man bands.”

The Ohio native has been in the industry for well over a decade so he’s definitely qualified to tackle the subject matter. But in all honesty, the public has long since accepted him as an adult, especially since many of his fans have grown up with him. He also has a day job at 106 & Park, which marks another very “adult “move for him (in case you’ve been keeping a tally).

Perhaps there’s nothing else left to prove.

Take a listen to “Grown A** Man” below.

[Spotted at Rap-Up]

Photo: W&W PR